Mays Grove Baptist Church installs new pastor

On April 14, Rev. Keith M. Myles became the fourth pastor to lead the congregation of Mays Grove Baptist Church of Wrens in the last 85 years. The Rev. Rex Wright, pastor of Oakey Grove Baptist Church delivered the installation message.

Rev. Myles said that he has been visiting and preaching services at Mays Grove off and on since last August during its pastoral search.

“I came for a full month in December and they made their decision right before New Year and elected me as their pastor,” Myles said. “I’ve been coming since then, but we just held the formal installation service in April. We want to make an impact in the community any way we can possibly do that.’

Myles said that he plans to talk with the Jefferson County Commissioners and talk about the need for the expansion of broadband internet services not just for churches like Mays Grove but for county’s rural population.

“I know that’s a big ask, but it is one of the key things that is really needed in rural communities,” he said. “We need better connectivity for outreach and for bringing people together.”

Myles said that he also plans to enhance the church’s food ministry that currently serves families from nine local counties the third Saturday of each month and has been operation for the last 22 years.

“It’s all about touching lives and reaching people,” Myles said. “I understand that everybody is not Christian, everybody is not in the church, but there are still needs that need to be met and our church is about meeting the needs of the people. That is what our church is going to be focused on.”

In its 113 years, Mays Grove Baptist Church has had only nine pastors, three of which have been shepherds from 1939 to 2023. Rev. Earnest Singfield served for 38 years, from 1939 to 1977. Rev. William Blount served for three years (1977 to 1981) before resigning to become pastor of Greater Young Zion Baptist Church in Augusta. Son of the House Rev. Alvin Lewis Jr was named pastor in 1982 and served 42 years before his retirement in 2023.

Myles, originally from Clarksdale, MS, entered the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was an infantryman/Presidential Honor Guard in Washington DC for nine years. He then joined the US Army where, after several combat deployments, he retired in 2013 for combat injuries.

In 2011 he joined Lewis Chapel MB Church when his military assignment brought him to Ft. Bragg. While there he grew in his spiritual walk and church leadership and under his current pastor, Dr. Christopher D. Stackhouse, he accepted his calling to preach God’s word. He later received honors as the top graduate at the Ordination Academy held by the Union Missionary Baptist Association.

Having come from a family of Baptist preachers, Myles has a solid scriptural foundation. He is married to the former Velvette Jones and they have a boy and twin girls.

Myles served as associate minister at Lewis Chapel MBC from June of 2022. Before that he served as pastor of Oakridge MBC from February of 2021 to June of 2022.

As a pastor during the pandemic he was responsible for reopening the church and providing a safe and secure environment accommodating both in-person and virtual congregations.

Myles will be taking over for Rev. Lewis, who, during his time with Mays Grove ordained two ministers, seven deacons and baptized several members. During his administration the church built a fellowship hall with a baptismal pool, added central heating and air, purchased land for future development, started a junior Sunday school class and mid-week activities for youth as well as a monthly senior citizens hour and luncheon, Wednesday Bible study, a food ministry and fourth Sunday night youth service with a youth minister and accomplished many other achievements.

