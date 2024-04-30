Mayors, town officials beg lawmakers not to saddle them with more disability pensions

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island's mayors and town managers are worried about what the state's lawmakers will do to them next, and more specifically: what will happen to their budgets if the legislature makes any more of their public safety employees eligible for disability pensions providing them with two-thirds pay, tax free for life.

After allowing one such bill to become law last year without his signature, Gov. Dan McKee said the mayors could have made their case to him earlier and done so with "more than just a letter."

On Monday, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi led a delegation from the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns to the State House to voice their concerns about the latest effort to give police what the firefighters' lobby won last year: the opportunity to get disability pensions for high blood pressure and heart conditions.

If the legislature is intent on designating these common conditions as on-the-job injuries, they urged the lawmakers, then also create a state-financed "presumption fund" so local taxpayers don't get socked. They also urged an overhaul of the injured-on-duty law for municipal police to make it match what was done with state police years ago.

Other states including Minnesota spell out treatment options for post-traumatic stress disorder that "typically involve a combination of psychotherapy, medication and support services," according to a statement by the league.

"Introducing an element of treatment for employees must be prioritized over cash payments to ensure those [affected] receive the appropriate support," along with evidence of a "qualifying incident or work-related event," said East Greenwich Town Manager Andrew Nota.

“If the legislature wants to delve into municipal labor relations, a place it shouldn’t be, we ask that the bill be drafted to reflect best practices (treatment), written clearly, and with protections against potential misuse,” added Lombardi, the league president.

The municipal leaders also called for the elusive reform of the oft-criticized Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights to allow towns to take "meaningful" actions more quickly against officers charged with wrongdoing.

Not every mayor took part. Among those absent: Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Mayors, town managers urge lawmakers to hold line on disability pensions