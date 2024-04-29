Mayor Craig Greenberg reveals final guest list for Derby 150

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg's office has released the names of those who accepted an invitation from the city to attend the 150th Kentucky Derby this weekend.

Despite inviting President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, the duo are not on the confirmed list. However, business, athletic and architectural leaders have committed to join Greenberg for the Run for the Roses as the guests of the city.

“Our city shines during the Kentucky Derby and this unique event offers us an incredible opportunity to show the world Louisville is the best place to live, thrive and do business,” Greenberg said. “This year’s guest list includes global leaders in areas ranging from economic development to tourism, infrastructure and more, and we are hopeful their experience helps fuel a longstanding relationship with our city.”

Here's who is on the city's official guest list for Derby 150:

Craig Kessler, PGA of America chief operating officer

Craig Kessler, who has been the chief operating officer of the Professional Golf Association for a little over a year, will be one of Greenberg's guests at Derby 150.

Prior to joining the PGA, Kessler was chief operating officer of Topgolf.

Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club is hosting the PGA Championship just over a week after the Derby, from May 13-19. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and golf legend Tiger Woods are planning to compete.

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Commissioner

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, commissioner of the Ladies Professional Golf Association, will attend Derby 150 with Greenberg after she was unable to go in 2023.

"I wanted to circle back with an even better invitation this year than last year! The 150th Kentucky Derby is this upcoming May … I think you said last year’s conflict might not be an annual conflict, so I wanted to extend the invitation to you and your husband to join us," Greenberg wrote in an October email.

“We’d love to show you how Louisville is an amazing host city for big sporting events," he added.

Thomas Heatherwick, Heatherwick Studio founder

Thomas Heatherwick is an English designer and founder of Heatherwick Studio, a company based in London with more than 200 employees that has won over 100 international awards for design excellence. The Louisville Metro Government is working with the design studio to reimagine the Belvedere, a space in downtown Louisville overlooking the Ohio River.

In a draft economic report, the Greenberg administration previously wrote it hopes to transform the Belvedere into a "world-class public space." The mayor's newly proposed budget sets aside $15 million for Belvedere and 4th Street transformations.

Heatherwick's architectural ideology is to create "soulful and interesting places" with no specific signature style. He has worked on the Google headquarters, the 2012 Olympic cauldron and London's Rolling Bridge.

The internationally acclaimed designer is on Greenberg's final guest list for Derby 150.

Peter McGuinness, Impossible Foods CEO and president

Another one of Greenberg's Derby 150 attendees will be Peter McGuinness, who leads plant-based food company Impossible Foods.

The company aims to create "delicious meat products" from plants to create "sustainable food" with a smaller environmental footprint than traditional meat. It sells burger patties, chicken nuggets, meatballs and other types of plant-based meats. McGuinness has been with Impossible Foods for two years.

Zack Malet, ESPN senior director of Business Development & Innovation

Zack Malet is responsible for developing and maintaining strategic partnerships for sports entertainment brand ESPN.

Malet has been with the company since 2012 and managed distribution of Disney properties like ESPN, ABC and Disney+ with cable and streaming services. Malet will attend Derby 150 as one of Greenberg's guests.

Condrad Daniels, Greater Louisville Inc. chair of the board, HJI Supply Chain Solutions president

While others on the attendee list are Greenberg's guests, some business executives attending will be hosted by the Louisville Metro Department of Economic Development rather than the mayor. Greater Louisville Inc. board chair Conrad Daniels is one of them. Daniels, who is president of HJI Supply Chain Solutions, was appointed to serve as 2024 chair for the Louisville-area chamber of commerce in January.

Daniels is also on the board of advisors for the University of Louisville’s College of Business. In a Jan. 8 email, Louisville’s Deputy Mayor for Economic Development Pat Mulloy told Daniels the mayor would like to invite him to Derby 150. Daniels has been involved in diversification efforts in Louisville’s business world and authored GLI’s racial equity pledge.

Didi Caldwell, Global Location Strategies president and CEO

Didi Caldwell, whose firm focuses on matching "companies and communities for mutual, sustainable prosperity," will attend this year's Derby as a guest with the Louisville Metro Department of Economic Development.

"I won’t give you the full Louisville pitch in this email, but the Mayor is an individual who built a large hospitality business before becoming Mayor and, together with public safety, growing our economy is his highest priority," Mulloy wrote.

Global Location Strategies is based in Greenville, South Carolina. Caldwell is a self-proclaimed "accidental entrepreneur" and was the first female chairperson of the Site Selectors Guild, a global organization of site selector professionals.

Michael Kiely, UPS president of global government affairs

Michael Kiely leads UPS's legislative strategy as president of global government affairs. UPS has its largest local hub in Louisville and was recently awarded a "significant air cargo contract" with the United States Postal Service, The Courier Journal reported. It is the largest Louisville-area employer.

Kiely began his career with the company in 1992. He is based in Maryland and focuses on advocacy for UPS's global and domestic business units. He will be one of the Louisville Metro Department of Economic Development's guests.

Marc Bushala, Heaven's Door Spirits CEO and co-founder

Marc Bushala is chief executive officer of Heaven's Door Spirits, a whiskey distilling company co-created with American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and will be one of the department's guests.

The company's new distillery and visitor center in Pleasureville, Kentucky, about 45 miles east of Louisville, is set to open in 2024.

Before founding Heaven's Door Spirits, Bushala was chief executive officer and co-founder of Angel's Share Brands, the company behind "Angel's Envy."

Six weeks ago, The Courier Journal obtained records related to Mayor Craig Greenberg's 150 Derby invitees — which included the Obamas and a fruitless attempt at inviting popstar Beyoncé that included a custom jockey silk.

