Mayor Bill West reelected in Georgetown, beating Town Council member by 34 votes

Georgetown has reelected Bill West as mayor following a narrow race against Town Council member Angela Townsend on Saturday.

West received 379 votes, according to the town manager, while Townsend earned 345.

West, a former state trooper, was first elected as mayor in 2014. He said in response to a questionnaire from Delaware Online/The News Journal that he plans to focus on growing residents and businesses in Georgetown, addressing homelessness and expanding the town's police force.

