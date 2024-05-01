Georgetown residents to choose between incumbent, council member in May 11 mayoral election

Georgetown, the Sussex County seat and home to about 7,600 people, will choose a mayor Saturday, May 11.

Incumbent Mayor Bill West and current Town Council member Angela Townsend have both filed for the position. Residents can cast their vote at Town Hall, at 37 The Circle, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Delaware Online/The News Journal sent West and Townsend identical questionnaires. Their answers are listed below unedited.

Bill West, 67

Work history and other relevant experience: I worked for DSP from 1982-2007 as a Trooper. I became a council member in 2012-2014. In 2014 I became Mayor. At the present time I’m VP of Sussex County Associations of Towns, VP of League of Local Government, Board member of Sandhill Fields (to protect town interest). Past board member of Council on Police Training.

What are the top three most important issues facing your town and how do you plan to address them?

Continue to help people through homelessness and see them become stable and receive housing. There has been approximately 40 people who have moved on to housing or moved in with family. I will continue to assist with people to get a better life. Continue to talk to developers and see this town grow both with businesses and residents. Developers and landowners have gotten the cold shoulder until I become mayor. They know they have someone to talk to and help guide them through the planning process. Working with the Chief of Police to get more officers and increase high visibility. This is very important for crime control.

Angela Townsend, 71

Work history and other relevant experience: I was born and raised in Georgetown, graduated from Sussex Central High – the 1st graduating class. I have worked on the Circle in Georgetown all my life. Serving as Town Clerk from 2002-2005, I retired from Sussex County in 2005 after 33 years as Assistant Director of Treasury. I disbursed approximately $35 million a year.

When I retired from Sussex County I gave up my seat on Council, but continued my public service as Town Clerk for Georgetown, working there for 10 years, 8 months, 12 days. I returned to Town Council in 2020

Georgetown mayoral candidate Angela Townsend.

What are the top three most important issues facing your town and how do you plan to address them?

Homeless situation: Some individuals want to be homeless with no responsibility to themselves or where they live. They enjoy the handouts; they're not interested in handups. I want a working relationship with the Shepherd's Place, so they're not enabling the homeless. By furnishing everyday items from bedding, meals, clothing, etc. We were told that the Pallets would not attract the homeless, well just the opposite has happened. We have homeless individuals from other states. They're sleeping on the steps of the Presbyterian Church.

Little League dugouts being used by druggies shooting up, getting high, and leaving used needles and drug paraphernalia behind. Coaches and Managers are having to clean the dugouts prior to practices and games. (I’m currently working with the Georgetown PD and Mindi Davis, President of the Little League to resolve this problem. The Little League has been told to call 911 and have the needles and drug paraphernalia disposed of properly and to let the PD deal with the homeless, some who can become violent. Hopefully the Little League can acquire funding through the Great Fund for revamping the dugouts.)

A deterioration of supporting various civic organizations. (Building back relations with the Chamber of Commerce, Presbyterian Church, Fire Company, Ambulance Service, Historical Society.)

A Recreational Marijuana issue, that I strongly oppose. (And will continue to oppose.)

Crime (The increase of car break-ins. Out of the 5 safest cities in Delaware, we are #13)

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Georgetown voters' guide: 2 choices for mayor in May 11 election