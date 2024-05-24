May full moon 2024: See the Flower Moon blossom in gorgeous photos from around the world
May's full moon delighted skywatchers as it shined brightly in the spring sky and we've got the photos to prove it.
May's full moon, also known as the Flower Moon, rose shortly after sunset and was visible in the Scorpius constellation. It then processed to occult, or hide, Antares, a red supergiant star.
From New York City to ancient Greek temples, we take a look at some of the best May full moon photographs from around the world.
Full moons occur when the moon, sun and Earth are aligned, with Earth in the middle. Though for a majority of the time the moon isn't perfectly full; only when the three are perfectly aligned is the moon 100% full, which happens only briefly on the date of a full moon.
In the photos below, the Flower Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, U.S. on May 22.
The moon still appears bright and full the day before and the day after the full moon.
The Full Flower Moon took on a pretty pink orange hue as it rose over Kuwait City.
This dark and moody image of the full moon shining over Phare Des Mamelles Lighthouse in Dakar, Senegal is really striking.
Below, the gorgeous May full moon appears in Molfetta, Italy, behind Torre Calderina. If you look carefully you can see a dancer striking a pose in front of Torre Calderina.
Another photograph from Molfetta, Italy, shows the full moon bathed in a delicate yellow hue while shining behind a thin layer of clouds.
Here the Full Flower Moon is visible through the leaves of the trees in a forest in Tehatta, West Bengal, India.
In the below photograph the Full Flower Moon sets behind the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as seen from Emeryville in California, U.S.
Reach for the moon! In this well-positioned photograph the Full Flower Moon appears to have been hooked by a crane in Dakar, Senegal.
Another cleverly positioned photograph captured from Frankfurt, Germany, shows a plane appearing to fly below the May full moon.
The full moon was photobombed by another flying machine, this time of the avian variety in this photograph captured from Cannes, France.
This dramatic image below shows the full moon rising over the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounion in Athens, Greece.
The May full moon marks the most sacred day to millions of Buddhists around the world. "Vesak", the Day of the Full Moon of May, was the day that Buddha was born, in the year 623 B.C., Buddha also attained enlightenment on the Day of Vesak and it was also the Day of Vesak that Buddha passed away.
Below are some photographs from celebrations at Borobudur temple in Central Java, Indonesia.
