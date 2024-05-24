May full moon 2024: See the Flower Moon blossom in gorgeous photos from around the world

A large bright white moon appears behind the ruins of the Temple of Poseidon where several large columns rise high up into the sky. .

May's full moon delighted skywatchers as it shined brightly in the spring sky and we've got the photos to prove it.

May's full moon , also known as the Flower Moon, rose shortly after sunset and was visible in the Scorpius constellation . It then processed to occult, or hide, Antares , a red supergiant star.

From New York City to ancient Greek temples, we take a look at some of the best May full moon photographs from around the world.

Related: Full moon calendar 2024: When to see the next full moon

Full moons occur when the moon , sun and Earth are aligned, with Earth in the middle. Though for a majority of the time the moon isn't perfectly full; only when the three are perfectly aligned is the moon 100% full, which happens only briefly on the date of a full moon.

In the photos below, the Flower Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, U.S. on May 22.

The moon still appears bright and full the day before and the day after the full moon.

Image 1 of 2

The Flower Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, United States on May 22, 2024.

Image 2 of 2

The full Flower Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty at twilight in New York City on May 22, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey

The Full Flower Moon took on a pretty pink orange hue as it rose over Kuwait City.

a city skyline at night with a orange pink full moon shining between two large skyscrapers.

This dark and moody image of the full moon shining over Phare Des Mamelles Lighthouse in Dakar, Senegal is really striking.

a dark and moody image showing a dimly lit lighthouse glowing a faint yellow color and a moon shining brightly in the distance behind thin clouds.

Below, the gorgeous May full moon appears in Molfetta, Italy, behind Torre Calderina. If you look carefully you can see a dancer striking a pose in front of Torre Calderina.

a large orange red moon is in the background. A white stone tower in the foreground with a silhouette of a dancer appearing in front of it.

Another photograph from Molfetta, Italy, shows the full moon bathed in a delicate yellow hue while shining behind a thin layer of clouds.

a light yellow hued moon shines behind a thin layer of cloud. The whole scene looks like a delicate painting.

Here the Full Flower Moon is visible through the leaves of the trees in a forest in Tehatta, West Bengal, India.

a contrasting photograph shows the bright white moon shining in the background, it is in focus and very striking. In the foreground and out of focus are green leaves.

In the below photograph the Full Flower Moon sets behind the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as seen from Emeryville in California, U.S.

a bright full moon shines behind a tall triangle shape supporting bridge structure.

Reach for the moon! In this well-positioned photograph the Full Flower Moon appears to have been hooked by a crane in Dakar, Senegal.

the sky appears a dark blue hue while a silhouette of a crane appears to hook the moon which shines in the background.

Another cleverly positioned photograph captured from Frankfurt, Germany, shows a plane appearing to fly below the May full moon.

a large full moon shines at the top of the image with a passenger airplane flying below.

The full moon was photobombed by another flying machine, this time of the avian variety in this photograph captured from Cannes, France.

the moon shines in the lower left corner of the image, to the right is a group of palm trees and above is a bird flying with wings outstretched.

This dramatic image below shows the full moon rising over the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounion in Athens, Greece.

a large bright white moon appears behind the ruins of the Temple of Poseidon where several large columns rise high up into the sky.

The May full moon marks the most sacred day to millions of Buddhists around the world. "Vesak", the Day of the Full Moon of May, was the day that Buddha was born , in the year 623 B.C., Buddha also attained enlightenment on the Day of Vesak and it was also the Day of Vesak that Buddha passed away.

Below are some photographs from celebrations at Borobudur temple in Central Java, Indonesia.

Image 1 of 3

Vesak Day Commemoration In Indonesia

Image 2 of 3

Vesak Day Commemoration In Indonesia

Image 3 of 3

Vesak Day Commemoration In Indonesia

If all this full moon content has inspired you to take a more in-depth moonlit tour of our rocky companion our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching venture whether it be exploring the lunar seas, mountainous terrain, or the many craters that blanket the landscape. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide .

If you're looking for a telescope or binoculars to observe the moon, our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals now can help. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you prepare to capture the next skywatching sight on your own.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the moon and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.