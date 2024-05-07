At May 16 commencement, OTC will award first bachelor's degrees in respiratory therapy

Scenes from the Ozarks Technical Community College Commencement Ceremony at the JQH Arena on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The May 16 commencement for Ozarks Technical Community College will be one for the history books. It will mark the first time a community college in Missouri has awarded a bachelor's degree.

In all, three will be awarded.

"This is a point of pride for OTC," said OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon, in a recent news release. "When the state gave community colleges the ability to offer bachelor's degrees in high-demand disciplines, OTC worked hard to be the first because meeting the workforce's needs is key to our mission."

Three years ago, the Coordinating Board for Higher Education gave OTC and St. Louis Community College the authority to offer bachelor's degrees in respiratory therapy.

OTC's bachelor's in respiratory therapy debuted in January of 2023 with students in Springfield and at the college's new respiratory therapy laboratory at OTC Waynesville.

Three OTC students will receive a Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy. The three recipients are Daniel Bowles, Samantha Gonzalez and Jade Humphreys.

The commencement is 5 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at the Great Southern Bank Arena. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and the ceremony will be live-streamed on the college's website.

Tom Douglas, CEO of JMARK, will deliver the keynote address. The technology company, which Douglas bought in 2001, has more than 125 employees serving clients in 43 states.

The college will honor attorney Ben McBride as OTC's 2024 Distinguished Alumni. A 2001 graduate, McBride earned bachelor's and law degrees from Oklahoma City University. He recently became executive director of the nonprofit I Pour Life and serves as a municipal judge in Republic.

Robert-Thomas Gumersell, who was formerly homeschooled, will be the student speaker. He became an officer with the Politically Active student group and the International Honor Society Phi Theta Kappa. This fall, he will attend Missouri State University to pursue a degree in communication.

