May 11-12 Colorado snow totals: This town got nearly 2 feet
DENVER (KDVR) — Mother’s Day weekend brought rain showers to Denver’s weather, snow to Colorado’s mountains and an extreme geomagnetic storm to the world.
Coloradans were treated to a rare sighting of aurora borealis, or northern lights, which were seen across the country Friday and Saturday.
Could Colorado see aurora borealis more this weekend?
While cloudy conditions made it difficult to see the lights in Colorado on Saturday, some places in the metro got thunderstorms and snow piled up in the mountains.
According to National Weather Service data compiled by Iowa State University, San Isabel saw the most snowfall of any Colorado town, with 21 inches falling since Friday.
Next was Alma with 19 inches recorded near Buckskin Street, followed by 18 inches recorded at both Hoosier Pass in Summit County and Hillside in Custer County.
Here’s how much snow has fallen across the state since Friday as of Sunday evening:
County
Location
Inches
Alamosa
9 WSW Alamosa
2.3
BOULDER
1 SW ELDORA
1
CLEAR CREEK
1 NE ECHO LAKE
9
CLEAR CREEK
1 WNW LOVELAND PASS
7
Chaffee
1 WNW Buena Vista
5
Chaffee
1 WSW Salida
8
Chaffee
2 SSW Salida
13
Chaffee
4 WNW Buena Vista
8
Chaffee
Salida
5.5
Clear Creek
Georgetown
1
Costilla
7 NW Cuchara
13.1
Custer
3 NNE Silver Cliff
13.5
Custer
5 NNE Rosita
17
Custer
5 S Hillside
18
Custer
5 S Westcliffe
15
Custer
7 NW San Isabel
21
Custer
Rosita
14
Delta
6 E Skyway
2
Fremont
Hillside
12
GRAND
1 NNW BERTHOUD PASS
4
GRAND
5 WSW GRAND LAKE
2
Gunnison
1 S Mount Crested Butte
6
Gunnison
1 SW Pitkin
3
Gunnison
4 NNE Powderhorn
2.5
Gunnison
4 NNW Mount Crested But
10.5
Gunnison
6 WSW Almont
2.6
Gunnison
8 SSW Waunita Hot Spgs
5
Gunnison
Gunnison
1
Hinsdale
2 NNE Lake City
4
Huerfano
1 W Walsenburg
2.8
Huerfano
3 NE Cuchara
12
Huerfano
9 W Walsenburg
5
Huerfano
La Veta
11
Lake
2 NE Leadville
17.7
Las Animas
1 WNW Stonewall
10
Las Animas
3 N Cokedale
3.1
Mineral
3 SSW Creede
4
Mineral
Creede
9
PARK
3 WNW ALMA
19
PARK
7 E BLUE RIVER
12
PARK
9 SE WESTON PASS
4
Park
4 SSW Alma
15.5
Park
4 SW Garo
5
Park
Alma
16.5
Pueblo
1 E Beulah
2.8
Pueblo
1 SSE Beulah
3.5
Rio Grande
1 SSW Monte Vista
4.5
SUMMIT
1 NW CLIMAX
16
SUMMIT
1 SSE LOVELAND PASS
4
SUMMIT
1 W COPPER MOUNTAIN
3
SUMMIT
5 SSW BLUE RIVER
18
SUMMIT
6 NW SILVERTHORNE
1
Saguache
Saguache
1.8
San Miguel
7 NE Sawpit
2.5
Summit
2 SE Breckenridge
8.2
Teller
1 ENE Divide
16
Teller
1 N Woodland Park
10
Teller
1 NNE Woodland Park
14
Teller
1 NNW Woodland Park
7.5
Teller
2 N Woodland Park
14
Teller
2 WSW Divide
16
Teller
3 WNW Divide
3.8
Teller
4 NNE Florissant
2.5
Teller
4 WNW Divide
15
Teller
8 SSE Florissant
4
Teller
Florissant
8
Teller
Woodland Park
12
Chances for rain showers remain in the forecast for the metro area through Wednesday before warmer temperatures and sunshine return Thursday and through next weekend.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.