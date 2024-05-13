May 11-12 Colorado snow totals: This town got nearly 2 feet

DENVER (KDVR) — Mother’s Day weekend brought rain showers to Denver’s weather, snow to Colorado’s mountains and an extreme geomagnetic storm to the world.

Coloradans were treated to a rare sighting of aurora borealis, or northern lights, which were seen across the country Friday and Saturday.

Could Colorado see aurora borealis more this weekend?

While cloudy conditions made it difficult to see the lights in Colorado on Saturday, some places in the metro got thunderstorms and snow piled up in the mountains.

According to National Weather Service data compiled by Iowa State University, San Isabel saw the most snowfall of any Colorado town, with 21 inches falling since Friday.

Next was Alma with 19 inches recorded near Buckskin Street, followed by 18 inches recorded at both Hoosier Pass in Summit County and Hillside in Custer County.

Here’s how much snow has fallen across the state since Friday as of Sunday evening:

County Location Inches

of snow Alamosa 9 WSW Alamosa 2.3 BOULDER 1 SW ELDORA 1 CLEAR CREEK 1 NE ECHO LAKE 9 CLEAR CREEK 1 WNW LOVELAND PASS 7 Chaffee 1 WNW Buena Vista 5 Chaffee 1 WSW Salida 8 Chaffee 2 SSW Salida 13 Chaffee 4 WNW Buena Vista 8 Chaffee Salida 5.5 Clear Creek Georgetown 1 Costilla 7 NW Cuchara 13.1 Custer 3 NNE Silver Cliff 13.5 Custer 5 NNE Rosita 17 Custer 5 S Hillside 18 Custer 5 S Westcliffe 15 Custer 7 NW San Isabel 21 Custer Rosita 14 Delta 6 E Skyway 2 Fremont Hillside 12 GRAND 1 NNW BERTHOUD PASS 4 GRAND 5 WSW GRAND LAKE 2 Gunnison 1 S Mount Crested Butte 6 Gunnison 1 SW Pitkin 3 Gunnison 4 NNE Powderhorn 2.5 Gunnison 4 NNW Mount Crested But 10.5 Gunnison 6 WSW Almont 2.6 Gunnison 8 SSW Waunita Hot Spgs 5 Gunnison Gunnison 1 Hinsdale 2 NNE Lake City 4 Huerfano 1 W Walsenburg 2.8 Huerfano 3 NE Cuchara 12 Huerfano 9 W Walsenburg 5 Huerfano La Veta 11 Lake 2 NE Leadville 17.7 Las Animas 1 WNW Stonewall 10 Las Animas 3 N Cokedale 3.1 Mineral 3 SSW Creede 4 Mineral Creede 9 PARK 3 WNW ALMA 19 PARK 7 E BLUE RIVER 12 PARK 9 SE WESTON PASS 4 Park 4 SSW Alma 15.5 Park 4 SW Garo 5 Park Alma 16.5 Pueblo 1 E Beulah 2.8 Pueblo 1 SSE Beulah 3.5 Rio Grande 1 SSW Monte Vista 4.5 SUMMIT 1 NW CLIMAX 16 SUMMIT 1 SSE LOVELAND PASS 4 SUMMIT 1 W COPPER MOUNTAIN 3 SUMMIT 5 SSW BLUE RIVER 18 SUMMIT 6 NW SILVERTHORNE 1 Saguache Saguache 1.8 San Miguel 7 NE Sawpit 2.5 Summit 2 SE Breckenridge 8.2 Teller 1 ENE Divide 16 Teller 1 N Woodland Park 10 Teller 1 NNE Woodland Park 14 Teller 1 NNW Woodland Park 7.5 Teller 2 N Woodland Park 14 Teller 2 WSW Divide 16 Teller 3 WNW Divide 3.8 Teller 4 NNE Florissant 2.5 Teller 4 WNW Divide 15 Teller 8 SSE Florissant 4 Teller Florissant 8 Teller Woodland Park 12

Chances for rain showers remain in the forecast for the metro area through Wednesday before warmer temperatures and sunshine return Thursday and through next weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.