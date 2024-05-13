May 11-12 Colorado snow totals: This town got nearly 2 feet

Brooke Williams
·3 min read

DENVER (KDVR) — Mother’s Day weekend brought rain showers to Denver’s weather, snow to Colorado’s mountains and an extreme geomagnetic storm to the world.

Coloradans were treated to a rare sighting of aurora borealis, or northern lights, which were seen across the country Friday and Saturday.

Could Colorado see aurora borealis more this weekend?

While cloudy conditions made it difficult to see the lights in Colorado on Saturday, some places in the metro got thunderstorms and snow piled up in the mountains.

According to National Weather Service data compiled by Iowa State University, San Isabel saw the most snowfall of any Colorado town, with 21 inches falling since Friday.

Next was Alma with 19 inches recorded near Buckskin Street, followed by 18 inches recorded at both Hoosier Pass in Summit County and Hillside in Custer County.

Here’s how much snow has fallen across the state since Friday as of Sunday evening:

County

Location

Inches
of snow

Alamosa

9 WSW Alamosa

2.3

BOULDER

1 SW ELDORA

1

CLEAR CREEK

1 NE ECHO LAKE

9

CLEAR CREEK

1 WNW LOVELAND PASS

7

Chaffee

1 WNW Buena Vista

5

Chaffee

1 WSW Salida

8

Chaffee

2 SSW Salida

13

Chaffee

4 WNW Buena Vista

8

Chaffee

Salida

5.5

Clear Creek

Georgetown

1

Costilla

7 NW Cuchara

13.1

Custer

3 NNE Silver Cliff

13.5

Custer

5 NNE Rosita

17

Custer

5 S Hillside

18

Custer

5 S Westcliffe

15

Custer

7 NW San Isabel

21

Custer

Rosita

14

Delta

6 E Skyway

2

Fremont

Hillside

12

GRAND

1 NNW BERTHOUD PASS

4

GRAND

5 WSW GRAND LAKE

2

Gunnison

1 S Mount Crested Butte

6

Gunnison

1 SW Pitkin

3

Gunnison

4 NNE Powderhorn

2.5

Gunnison

4 NNW Mount Crested But

10.5

Gunnison

6 WSW Almont

2.6

Gunnison

8 SSW Waunita Hot Spgs

5

Gunnison

Gunnison

1

Hinsdale

2 NNE Lake City

4

Huerfano

1 W Walsenburg

2.8

Huerfano

3 NE Cuchara

12

Huerfano

9 W Walsenburg

5

Huerfano

La Veta

11

Lake

2 NE Leadville

17.7

Las Animas

1 WNW Stonewall

10

Las Animas

3 N Cokedale

3.1

Mineral

3 SSW Creede

4

Mineral

Creede

9

PARK

3 WNW ALMA

19

PARK

7 E BLUE RIVER

12

PARK

9 SE WESTON PASS

4

Park

4 SSW Alma

15.5

Park

4 SW Garo

5

Park

Alma

16.5

Pueblo

1 E Beulah

2.8

Pueblo

1 SSE Beulah

3.5

Rio Grande

1 SSW Monte Vista

4.5

SUMMIT

1 NW CLIMAX

16

SUMMIT

1 SSE LOVELAND PASS

4

SUMMIT

1 W COPPER MOUNTAIN

3

SUMMIT

5 SSW BLUE RIVER

18

SUMMIT

6 NW SILVERTHORNE

1

Saguache

Saguache

1.8

San Miguel

7 NE Sawpit

2.5

Summit

2 SE Breckenridge

8.2

Teller

1 ENE Divide

16

Teller

1 N Woodland Park

10

Teller

1 NNE Woodland Park

14

Teller

1 NNW Woodland Park

7.5

Teller

2 N Woodland Park

14

Teller

2 WSW Divide

16

Teller

3 WNW Divide

3.8

Teller

4 NNE Florissant

2.5

Teller

4 WNW Divide

15

Teller

8 SSE Florissant

4

Teller

Florissant

8

Teller

Woodland Park

12

Chances for rain showers remain in the forecast for the metro area through Wednesday before warmer temperatures and sunshine return Thursday and through next weekend.

