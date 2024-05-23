MAX operator honored for stopping train after man pushed onto tracks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A MAX train operator is being hailed as a hero after he successfully stopped his train during an emergency, preventing a man who had been shoved onto the tracks from getting hit.

The man who allegedly pushed the victim is now facing murder charges.

KOIN 6 News spoke with the train operator. He said there have been many times when people have walked onto the tracks but this is the first time something like this has ever happened to him.

“I saw a gentleman running and I had a single train. I just assumed he was running towards the front of the platform to get to where the single train was going to be,” MAX Operator Dave Chastain said. “All of a sudden, he ran towards the tracks and shoved the guy right into the tracks in front of me.”

Chastain used quick thinking when he saw the victim get pushed onto the tracks at Providence Park MAX station.

“I just threw on the emergency brakes and stopped as quick as I could. Fortunately, I was able to stop in time before making any contact with him,” he said. “It kind of hit me what all that happened. Yeah, I’m glad it had a good outcome.”

The incident happened near Southwest 17th Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Chastain said he’s only been on the job for nearly a year and said his training helped him in this situation.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the victim luckily only suffered minor injuries.

“I didn’t see any visible marks or anything on him,” Chastain said. “He was more shaken up more than anything and kind of shocked and surprised on what had happened, kind of as much as I was.”

The sheriff’s office said the suspect ran away right after the push but was quickly identified.

“Our transit police utilizing surveillance cameras to identify this individual who actually went to commit more crimes,” said TriMet Executive Director of Safety and Security Andrew Wilson.

Within 20 minutes, multiple reports of robberies nearby matched the description of the suspect on the platform. Transit police and Portland police arrested 31-year-old Michael Moreland.

Investigators said Moreland did not know the victim and it’s unclear why he was targeted. Moreland pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Chastain was honored with a special recognition and given a safety pin.

“It’s awesome and I’m appreciative,” he said.

Moreland is facing several charges including attempted murder, attempted assault and robbery. He will be back in court on Thursday.

Chastain will return back to work on Sunday.

