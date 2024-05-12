Maury County mom recalls losing home in storm as volunteers continue cleanup efforts

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Day three of cleanup in Maury County began to reveal the true damage left behind by Wednesday’s EF-3 tornado.

On Saturday, May 11, residents on Blackburn Lane were thankful for the many volunteers who came out and helped clear downed trees and debris.

Annette Baum and her daughters worked to thank volunteers, setting up a tent and handing out food and drinks.

“I grew up in Oklahoma,” Annette told News 2, thinking back to the storm on Wednesday, May 8. “I was, like, in shock in a way, like could this really be happening for the first time?”

NWS confirms 6 tornadoes and numerous wind damage from May 8-9, 2024 storms

Her daughter, Serenity, recalled frightening moments from Wednesday’s severe weather, which left the family’s front yard riddled with limbs and branches.

“I’m hearing the whistling of the tornado, and I watched tree after tree just fall in waves,” Serenity said.

Serenity, and her sister, Stream, said roughly 20 volunteers showed up to their house, saving them weeks or months worth of yardwork they anticipated.

“I really thought it was going to be me and my sister doing it all,” Stream said.

‘One day at a time’: Maury County tornado survivors describe heartache of losing their home

“The people here are just, in their hearts, they just want to help, and that’s a beautiful thing to me, like, I thank God for them. They really are the heroes,” Serenity echoed.

Just down the road, Ricky Huckaby told News 2 that he saw the storm’s funnel form Wednesday. Ricky recalled telling his niece, who lives in a mobile home on the family’s property, to take shelter in his basement, along with her children. He said the storm picked up her mobile unit, moving it an estimated 10 to 15 feet.

“[We] just got in and it hit, and I could just hear stuff everywhere, and I thought, ‘Well, the upstairs of the house is gone,’ but it wasn’t. It’s still standing. It’s damaged, but it’s still there,” Ricky said.

Brooke Huckaby said the tornado hit just seven minutes after she and her daughter took shelter in her uncle’s basement.

Tornado lifts van off I-65 in Maury County

“I was cooking dinner for my two young ones and something was just getting really weird and just odd outside, and something in my gut just told me I had to get out,” Brooke said.

Brooke’s parents also live in a house on the property. Together, the Huckaby family’s homes make up three of the at least 240 Maury County homes that the Maury County Office of Emergency Management sustained damage in the storm.

Brooke said her home had been passed down to her by a relative. The mobile home not only had sentimental value for Brooke, but it also put a roof over the head of her four young children.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. Honestly, I don’t know where to go or what to do. The kids are just completely distraught,” Brooke said while tearing up.

Community mobilizing to help Maury County storm victim’s family

As the Huckaby family works to rebuild, Ricky walked away from the storm grateful that all of his relatives made it through the storm. However, he shared his condolences for the family of a Maury County resident who didn’t survive Wednesday’s storm.

“[It’s] material things,” Ricky said, showing News 2 his partially collapsed barn and the collapsed side of his home. “It’s rough, but we’ll come back. The main thing is God let everybody live.”

South Gate Church of Christ provided meals to volunteers and storm victims following Wednesday’s tornado. On Saturday, the group provided an estimated 200 to 300 meals, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.