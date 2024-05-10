Matters of Record for May 10, 2024
May 10—District Court
Carlton County
April 29
* Kellie D. Alaspa, 32, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Azriah L. Aubid, 25, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 332 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
* Samantha R. Benaise, 30, Minneapolis, theft of a vehicle, fined $50, 24 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
* Travis K. Haluptzok, 34, Cloquet, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 81 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Paige C. Johnson, 31, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
* Timothy K. Lindquist, 46, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, four days local confinement, one year and one day in prison and 16 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
* Jerimiah M. Martin, 27, Barnum, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Nicholas S. Mattinen, 40, Cloquet, damage to property, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and four days local confinement; assault of a peace officer, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, four days local confinement, concurrent.
* Danielle D. Morrison, 33, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
* Nicholas J. Nemmers, 54, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $700 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Jeffery M. P. Rush, 21, Brookpark, Minnesota, violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Adam R. Stepan, 38, St. Cloud, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, 364 days local confinement, 309 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
April 30
* Jose A. Heredia Ramos, 27, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200.
* Charlotte L. Mainville, 23, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Brandon R. Shaw, 20, Carlton, theft, fined $200 and 45 days local confinement, 43 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
May 1
* Fuad H. Hussein, 29, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $25.
* Stacy L. Lancrain, 47, McGregor, damage to property, continued for dismissal for one year.
* Emily E. LeDoux, 17, Barnum, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Donald E. Sheldon, 65, Sawyer, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 2
* Pamela J. Carlson, 53, Cloquet, fugitive, extradition waived.
* Theresa K. Lee, 54, Esko, careless driving, fined $100.
* Jordan K. Olesiak, 40, Cloquet, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions, one day local confinement; transporting a loaded firearm, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed one year probation with conditions.
May 3
* Jacqueline M. Aultman, 36, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Kaylee A. M. Lemke, 28, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 4
* Julie A. Abramowski, 38, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Halle M. Elliott, 23, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Dawson M. Fitzsimmons, 23, Barnum, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.
May 5
* Natasha R. Ojibway, 28, Sawyer, hands-free law violation, fined $50.