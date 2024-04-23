Massive warehouse fire in Finley leads to evacuations. How WA fire evacuation levels work

Benton County was hit hard by a massive warehouse fire in Finley on Sunday, April 21, which has left a blanket of smoke across the county in the days since. An estimated 65 people across 25 households were evacuated as the fire raged, according to the Red Cross.

The Lineage Logistics frozen food warehouse burned throughout the day and sparked several smaller fires nearby.

As we near closer to the wildfire season in eastern Washington, it’s important to stay prepared for emergency situations, through evacuation plans and preventative measures.

What do you need to know, and do, ahead of wildfire season to stay the most prepared?

Fire evacuation levels in WA

Most counties in Washington use the Ready, Set, Go evacuation level system, the only exceptions are Clallam and Wahkiakum. The system has three distinct evacuation levels.

Level One - Ready

A level one evacuation notice serves as a warning to residents that danger exists in their area. When this occurs, you should assemble your go bag, if you haven’t already, coordinate a plan with your household and frequently check for updates from local agencies and media.

Evacuations are not required at this time. However, anyone who is sensitive to smoke may consider leaving, as well as pet owners and others with special needs during a fire.

Level Two - Set

A level two evacuation notice means there is significant danger. Your go bag should be on hand, ready to go. Continue to check for updates, as temporary shelters are generally available at this stage.

If you choose to wait out a level two evacuation notice, you should be ready to evacuate at any moment.

Level Three - Go

A level three evacuation notice means you must evacuate immediately, and the threat has become imminent. Emergency services may not be able to help residents who do not evacuate at level three. Area residents are not recommended to gather personal items or protect their property at this point, but to leave within moments of the notice.

Fire evacuation go bag checklist

What should you get for your go bag?

If time permits, the Department of Natural Resources’ Wildfire Evacuation Plan recommends the “six P’s” to have ready in case of fire emergency:

People and pets

Papers, phone numbers, important documents

Prescriptions, vitamins, glasses

Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia

Personal computer hard drive and disks

Plastic (credit cards, ATM) and cash

The Ready for Wildfire organization also offers a go bag checklist:

Face masks/coverings for smoke

Three-day supply of nonperishable food (plus pet food and water, if applicable)

Three gallons of water per person

Map with evacuation routes

Prescriptions, special medications

Change of clothes

Extra glasses, contact lenses

Extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks

First aid kit

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

Sanitation supplies

Copies of important documents

Priceless items

If you’re in an early evacuation level before going to bed, make sure to turn on your phone’s sound, in case you receive an emergency notification. Keep a flashlight and sturdy shoes nearby in case you have to get up and immediately evacuate.

When you leave your home, cover up to protect yourself. Depending on the fire’s proximity, you may have to dress in long clothing and cover exposed skin. Be mindful of smoke inhalation and keep masks on hand.