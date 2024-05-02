Massive drug bust results from anonymous citizen tip in Jacksonville’s Westside

Two homes were raided in Jacksonville’s Westside and nine people arrested are now behind bars.

It comes after a concerned citizen alerted police and the JSO Sheriff’s Watch that they spotted drugs being sold out of two nearby homes on Firetower Road and Mulgan Lane.

Action News Jax spoke to one neighbor on Thursday who didn’t want to be shown on-camera, but said this is just the latest criminal activity suspected at one of the homes involved.

“We’ve had this entire road completely shut down on several different occasions, just because of this home,” the anonymous neighbor said. “There’s drugs coming in and out of the house all hours of the night.”

JSO’s investigation discovered 994 grams of methamphetamines, 164 grams of fentanyl, 49 grams of cocaine, and 287 grams of marijuana. Police also seized weapons linked to previous attempted murder scenes.

“We do this not only to remove the poison that fuels addiction, but also to remove the accelerant which ignites gun violence in our community,” said Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters at the Thursday press conference.

Ultimately, JSO outlined Thursday how the massive bust serves as a reminder of the importance of everyday citizens and the sheriff’s watch program working in cooperation with law enforcement to make their communities a safer place.

