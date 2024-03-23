Massachusetts woman missing since last week found dead, DA’s office says

A Massachusetts woman who has been missing since last week has been found dead, the district attorney’s office said Friday.

Olivia Colby, 27, of Westboro was found dead late Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

A preliminary investigation does not suggest anything suspicious about her death, the spokesperson said. The location where Colby’s body was found was not released.

Reports surfaced earlier this week about a possible sighting of Colby in Maine.

Colby’s phone last pinged on Thursday, March 14, near her family’s home in Westboro, and according to Massachusetts State Police, there were concerns about Colby’s well-being.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW