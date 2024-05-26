Massachusetts man killed in crash at New Hampshire toll plaza

A Massachusetts man has been killed after a crash at a New Hampshire toll plaza.

Around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday state troopers responded to a rollover crash within the cash lane area of the toll plaza along Interstate 95 southbound in Hampton.

Upon arrival, Troopers found a vehicle on fire, and the sole occupant was unconscious and trapped within the vehicle.

Multiple good Samaritans and troopers used several fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire until firefighters arrived on the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup truck being driven by Nicholas D. Killinger, 44, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, had been traveling along I-95 southbound when he lost control of his pickup truck, resulting in the vehicle striking a concrete traffic barrier in front of the toll booth located in the fifth lane of the toll plaza.

After the initial impact, the pickup truck rotated before overturning and coming to rest on the driver’s side a short distance south of the toll booth, police say.

Killinger, the sole occupant of the pickup truck, ultimately succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Trooper John Harris at John.M.Harris@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW