Mass shooting at Memphis block party leaves 2 dead, others wounded: police

A mass shooting Saturday night during a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, has left two people dead and six others wounded, according to police.

Memphis Police responded at 7:19 p.m. Saturday night to a shooting in the 2400 block of Carnes Avenue in the Orange Mound neighborhood.

Officers found five victims with gunshot wounds — two males who were pronounced dead and three other victims who were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Interim Police Chief CJ Davis said at a news conference that police are working to locate the suspects who carried out the shooting. She said police are aware of at least two suspects who opened fire during the block party.

Multiple crime scenes near Carnes Avenue and Grand Street were cordoned off while police investigated the shooting. The Memphis Fire Department sent multiple ambulances to the scene.

According to police, the shooting happened at a block party that did not have a permit. Between 200 and 300 people were in attendance.

The incident remains under investigation.





