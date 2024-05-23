Maryland man who owns Baltimore County companies is convicted of wire fraud, bribery

BALTIMORE — The 51-year-old owner of Baltimore County contracting companies was convicted after a seven-day trial of wire fraud related to a scheme to defraud a nonprofit internet provider.

A federal jury charged Wayne Kacher Jr., of Harford County, owner of Bel Air Underground (BAU) Inc. and Pro Comm Engineering and Locating Services (Pro Comm) LLC, in May 2021 with conspiring to commit honest services wire fraud and bribery.

According to trial testimony, the Maryland Broadband Cooperative (MdBC) Inc., a nonprofit internet provider for underserved and unserved areas in Maryland, paid Kacher’s company, Bel Air Underground Inc., which is located in Baltimore County, more than $11 million for broadband network-related work.

About $7.9 million was for work on installing and improving a fiber optic broadband connection from NASA Wallops Island to Patuxent River Naval Air Station in St. Mary’s County to enhance communication.

Prosecutors found that Kacher provided William Mitchell, CEO of the Maryland Broadband Cooperative, with financial benefits, such as cash payments, payments for an all-terrain vehicle and a John Deere Gator owned by Mitchell.

Kacher also paid for renovations and improvements to Mitchell’s home, including paying for the construction of a pole building on Mitchell’s property.

Authorities believe that Kacher gave these things to Mitchell because of and in exchange for the work that MdBC was subcontracting to BAU and Pro Comm.

Sentencing has yet to be scheduled. Kacher faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for conspiracy; 20 years for honest services wire fraud; and 10 years for federal program bribery.

Kacher’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On May 10, Mitchell, 58, pleaded guilty to counts one and two of the superseding indictment, which charged Mitchell with conspiracy and honest services wire fraud. His sentencing is Oct. 4. Mitchell is no longer listed as CEO and president of MdBC, according to its website.

Mitchell’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

