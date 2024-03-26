Maryland governor declares state of emergency after bridge collapse
Maryland's governor, Wes Moore, has declared a state of emergency in the US state following the collapse of a major bridge in Baltimore.
In a post on the X social media platform, formerly Twitter, Moore wrote that his office is in close contact with US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of Baltimore, the county executive and the emergency services.
They are working together across teams to be able to quickly request help from the US government, he wrote.
Early Tuesday morning a cargo ship rammed into the four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge in the harbour of the East Coast metropolis of Baltimore, causing it to collapse.