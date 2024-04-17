Mary Trump Predicts Uncle's Trial Backfire: ‘It’s Not Going To Play Well’

Mary Trump on Tuesday explained why her uncle Donald Trump’s hush money trial will be a “unique” experience for him ― as she also warned which of the former president’s traits likely won’t go down well with the jury.

The presumptive GOP nominee’s niece suggested Trump would be “totally unprepared” for what’s coming because he won’t be in control of the narrative or what goes on in court.

Trump “freaks out when he feels like the walls are closing in, he freaks out and acts out when he feels thwarted because he so rarely ever has been,” Mary Trump told MSNBC’s Katie Phang.

It’s an “old and fairly complex psychology that goes back to his childhood, so for the cows finally to be coming home when he is in his late 70s, is something that he is not going to be able to manage well,” she added.

Mary Trump, who is a psychologist and a vocal critic of her relative, said “certain traits that tend to play well with” his base— such as “his thuggishness” and “lack of impulse control” — could backfire during the trial.

“We’re going to see Donald thinking that he’s being tough and just looking immature and looking like he just cannot control himself and it’s not going to play well with the people who don’t go to his rallies, to the people who don’t tune in all the time, who are kind of seeing this for the first time,” she said.

Watch the full analysis here:

