Mary Trump 'Can't Help Laughing' At This 'Schadenfreude' In Uncle's Trial

Mary Trump said she was tickled by one part in particular of her uncle’s ongoing hush money trial.

And that was when the former president and presumptive OGP nominee was forced — during jury selection last week — to sit and listen to derogatory comments that potential jurors had made about him on social media.

“I can’t help laughing,” the clinical psychologist and fierce critic of her four-times-indicted relative told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah.

“Just because Donald is so mean to other people, he’s so insulting and demeaning that there was a bit of schadenfreude when the judge read into the record certain posts that prospective jurors had put on their social media pages,” she explained.

“You know, ‘Donald invited the Thai boys to the White House, but they decided they’d rather go back to the cave,’ for example,” Mary Trump continued. “And just pointing out how stupid he is and he has to sit there and take it.”

Mary Trump suggested her uncle had “probably been dreading” being held to account for his actions for decades.

“So. part of him was probably always terrified that it was going to come but also he probably never believed it would because he always gets away with everything. And here we are. And trust me, he understands how serious this is,” she added.

Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts over accusations he falsified business records to cover up hush money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election to keep quiet about their earlier alleged affair.

The trial continues Monday.

