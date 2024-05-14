Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

May 14—LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:

Jordan Vanbuskirk and Shayla Sturgeon, both of Lima; Hikeem Mayers and Rachel Knotts, both of Lima; Anthony Pickett and Shanna Zink, both of Lima; Derik Mooney and Sarah Wilkins, both of Lima; Eli Bowersock and Kierstin Kirkendall, both of Lima; Reginald Collier and Elisabeth Curtis, both of Lima; Jacob Bruns and Alexis Keysor, both of Spencerville; Tylor Fugatt and Heather Dunbar, both of Lima; Lucas Neuenschwander and Hannah Goodwin, both of Lima; J'Ton Washington-Allen and Julia Miller, both of Lima; Jayden Irons of Lima and Alivia Buetner of Elida; Zachary Gregory and Rachyl Craft, both of Lima; Luke Krohn and Devan Guagenti, both of Lima; and David Settlage and Mary Holbrook, both of Lima.

Also, Jeremy Watkins and Anietra Wilbert, both of Lima; Nevin Sackinger of Elida and Alizabeth Foster of Lima; Colin Reed of Van Wert and Madison Dackin of Lima; Richard Carroll and Skylar Gutman, both of Lima; Nicholas Shawhan and Karli Szabados, both of Lima; Matthew McGue of Cridersville and Leisa Stratton of Bluffton; Jaden Boroff and Maria Wildermuth, both of Lima; Micaiah Steed and Cheyenne Brumley, both of Lima; Anthony Koch of Columbus Grove and Rachel Sehlhorst of Bluffton; Erick Suarez and Erica Dalton, both of Lima; Austin Miller of Kenton and Calley Clymer of Bluffton; Gabriel Reichenbach and Rachel Hellman, both of Delphos; Nicholas Barrett of Wapakoneta and Ashley Klay of Lima; and Gabriel Goldsberry of Elida and Jennifer Wukusick of Waynesfield.