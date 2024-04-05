Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Repent' Earthquake Tweet Shakes Up Internet

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) shook up the internet on Friday by suggesting the earthquake in New York and Monday’s pending eclipse were messages from God to repent.

The Georgia Republican took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday and suggested that there was a higher meaning behind the natural phenomena.

She even dropped the G-word in her post.

“God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent,” she wrote. “Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens.”

Although God was unavailable for comment (probably because he’s focused on picking winners for the NCAA Tournament), folks on social media offered their own takes on Greene’s tweet.

Of course, one person noted that God may indeed be sending a message, considering how close the quake came to former President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club.

The epicenter was literally at Trump’s golf course. Maybe god is trying to tell y’all something 🤔 https://t.co/O5PGL20R8Wpic.twitter.com/x5baXYtrzf — Eric Burnett, MD (@Doctor_Eric_B) April 5, 2024

Greene’s former colleague, Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), tried to explain that eclipses are really common, and so are earthquakes, and probably not signs from the great beyond.

Fun fact. There are about 3 solar eclipses worldwide per year, and many earthquakes. Both events were predetermined at the creation of the universe.



The solar eclipse is not a sign. It’s just a really cool show, if the clouds cooperate



This lady is in congress? https://t.co/2b44pUR1IH — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) April 5, 2024

Others chimed in with their own thoughts.

Can someone borrow a middle school science project with the planets made out of styrofoam balls and explain to Rep. Greene how the moon spins around the Earth and the Earth spins around the sun & sometimes they get lined up? It’s actually a very cool design. 🌎🌖☀️ https://t.co/VgVYzExOJF — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) April 5, 2024

Earthquakes are caused by the shifting of tectonic plates, not because God is angry about gay marriage or whatever.



Let us know if you need any more 4th grade science lessons 🙏🏻 https://t.co/nxJtgcLJ12 — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) April 5, 2024

An eclipse is not a natural disaster. 🤦🏼♂️ https://t.co/Pt0eXylYv3 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 5, 2024

Your guy stares directly at eclipses, so maybe you're the problem here. https://t.co/uJ6H2MlkvFpic.twitter.com/NQOfVBl2l8 — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) April 5, 2024

One person responded by blaming the current weather conditions on three of Greene’s most famous gaffes.

It was the Jewish Space Lasers being controlled by the Gazpacho Police targeting the Peach Tree dishes on Capitol Hill. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) April 5, 2024

Others suggested that if God is sending a message, maybe it’s for Greene to “stop being a horrible person.”

Maybe God is telling you to do your job? Stop being a horrible person and politicizing a tragedy and go do your job and pass a bill or work on healing on the issues that are dividing us?

You are a disgusting human and a worse government official. Wishing for more to come? Sick — Christopher Hyre (Horoshak) (@ChrisHoroshak) April 5, 2024

Probably has something to do with harassing teenaged survivors of school shootings. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/HwHx25XwLy — Leonard 🏒🥅 (@Le202nard) April 5, 2024

Another person felt obliged to do a time check.

Did we just slide backward to the Dark Ages? — Keith Higgins (@emrai62) April 5, 2024

