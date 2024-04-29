Marion County judge maintains bond for woman indicted in baby Amiah's disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion Superior judge declined to reduce the bond for a woman indicted in the 2019 disappearance of her 8-month-old daughter Amiah Robertson, according to online court records.

Monday, Judge Marie Kern maintained the $40,000 bond against Amber Robertson, who’s jailed on numerous neglect charges for her alleged role in her infant’s disappearance. Robertson’s defense asked for the bail review hearing and filed the request on the same day her alleged accomplice, her boyfriend, filed a guilty plea in the case.

Marion County prosecutors raised numerous objections to Robertson’s petition. In their motion, prosecutors argued just because her co-defendant, Robert Lyons, entered a plea "does not absolve (Robertson’s) culpability in the case.”

“Altering (Robertson’s) bond would be tantamount to penalizing the State for resolving the codefendant's case since there has in fact been no change in Defendant Robertson's circumstance worthy of a bond alteration,” the prosecutor’s office wrote in their objection.

Robertson’s trial will begin June 24 as planned, more than five years after the baby's disappearance.

Lyons is scheduled to be sentenced May 10.

The search for Amiah Robertson sparked a colossal investigation and community search. She was last seen alive March 9, 2019 in a home on the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue on Indianapolis' west side.

The infant was thought to be with Lyons at the time she went missing. Lyons is believed to have left with Amiah Robertson and stayed on the southwest side of the city until 10 p.m. before returning without the infant, according to police.

Her family reported the baby missing March 16, 2019.

To this day, investigators have not found the child's body.

In 2022, Indianapolis police and prosecutors announced the indictment against Lyons and Amber Robertson in the case. Details about how police were led to arrest the pair have not been disclosed, with officials citing the confidentiality of the grand jury process.

When announcing the indictment, Indianapolis police said they were still searching for the missing infant and following up on tips.

