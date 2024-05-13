Marion County deputies search for missing and endangered man

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Thomas Ray Newman was last seen around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Newman was last seen at the corner of northeast 114th Avenue Road and northeast Highway 315 in Fort McCoy.

Investigators said that Newman was wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, a green ball cap, and sandals.

Deputies said Newman suffers from cognitive impairment and may wander long distances without realizing his location.

If anyone has information about Newman’s whereabouts, contact 911.

