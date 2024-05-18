Mariner High School Class of 2024 graduates; see the festivities in dozens of photos

Mariner High School Class of 2024 graduated Friday at Alico Arena at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.

The approximately 430 seniors at the Cape Coral high school were among about 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

Members of the Mariner High School graduating class of 2024 celebrate at Alico Arena on Friday, May 17, 2024.

The school was founded in 1987.

The school's mascot is the Fightin' Triton, based on the son of the mighty Poseidon, and the school colors are black and silver.

There are a variety of academies within the school, including hospitality and tourism, engineering, leadership, marketing, sales and service, medical, outboard marine services, veterinary assisting and visual arts and multi-media.

Justin Lewis celebrates graduating from Mariner High School at Alico Arena on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Mariner High School is on Chiquita Boulevard in Cape Coral.

See dozens of photos of their ceremony and celebration:

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Mariner High School graduation 2024: See commencement photos