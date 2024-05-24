Marine Patrol hitting the lakes for Memorial Day weekend

BRANCH COUNTY — The 10 officers and six boats of the Branch County Sheriff Marine Patrol will be on the county's lakes in full force this Memorial Day weekend, according to Sgt. Josh Vickers.

Vickers said the patrol would focus on the north and south chains of lakes but rove on the smaller lakes with public access.

Branch County Marine Patrol boats are ready for service for the Memorial Day weekend.

The marine patrol commander emphasized, "Our primary focus is safety. We're vigilant about ensuring children under the age of six are wearing life jackets. We're committed to promoting safe boating practices and preventing reckless behavior."

The marine deputies will also ensure that boaters do not create wakes in the channels and no-wake zones, stay away from swimmers, have proper registration, and travel in the correct directions on lakes.

Vickers explained, "They must operate in a counterclockwise direction on all inland lakes in the state of Michigan. You can't just cut right across like diagonally."

This requirement protects skiers, tubers, and wakeboarders. Vickers explained, "We don't want these people going head-on with each other."

The Marine Patrol's mission is not to issue citations. "Our main thing is safety and education," Vickers said.

In 2023, deputies made over 500 stops on the water and issued only 30 tickets.

Members of the Marble Lake Association installed a life jacket loan station at the Wildwood access on Archer Lake Saturday.

For those who forget or need an extra life jacket, the Marble Lake Association installed a stand with life jackets to borrow at the Wildwood access on Archer Lake. They would return them at the end of the day.

Vickers said, "The Coldwater Lake association is in process of building two more for the other half of the south chain which would be at the Central Road access and at the Coldwater Lake public access."

