Marine in custody after Camp Lejeune shooting incident

A Marine is in custody after a shooting incident at Camp Lejeune, according to our news partners at WCTI in New Bern.

MORE: Some vets get settlement payments over Camp Lejeune toxic water exposure

Officials told WCTI they got reports of an active shooter on Saturday afternoon and that a Marine was apprehended.

No one was hurt or killed during the event, WCTI says.

Officials in Onslow County have not released the identity of the Marine in custody or what led up to the incident.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 18-year-old killed in Lancaster County shooting, deputies say)







