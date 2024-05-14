Maribel man arrested on suspicion of fifth OWI offense after being found slumped over the steering wheel of his car

MANITOWOC COUNTY – A 38-year-old Maribel man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence, which would be the man's fifth offense if convicted.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Manitowoc County Communications Center received a call May 12 just after 5:30 p.m. of a man driving a Volkswagen on County R, south of Zander Road.

The caller said the driver was traveling at low speeds and did not stay within its lane.

A short time later, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper found the car parked in a field's entrance and the driver was slumped over the steering wheel.

As the trooper talked with the man, they saw indications the man was impaired and a field sobriety test gave further indications.

The driver, who also had an outstanding warrant, was arrested. According to the news release, the matter is still being investigated and is also pending the results of a blood sample.

The Herald Times Reporter does not report the names of suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime in court.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Maribel man arrested on suspicion of fifth OWI offense