Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, Hollywood, FL Getaway Giveaway

From Woman's Day

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. WINNER SELECTION: Winners (individually and collectively, the "Winner") will be selected on or about 10/31/2017 in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Each sweepstakes is a different drawing that must be entered separately. All the sweepstakes in these Official Rules are individually and collectively the "Sweepstakes." In the event the Sponsor does not receive any eligible entries, the Sponsor has the right to cancel the Sweepstakes. Drawing will be conducted by Woman's Day, whose decisions are final. Odds of winning will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received for each sweepstakes. In the event Canadians are eligible to enter as specified in the Eligibility paragraph below, and if there is a Canadian Winner, the Winner will be required to correctly answer a mathematical skill testing question as a condition of receiving the prize. Important Notice: You may be charged for visiting the mobile website in accordance with the terms of your service agreement with your carrier. Please consult your wireless service provider regarding your pricing plan. You must use a Smartphone device to participate via your mobile phone. Not all mobile phone providers carry the necessary service to participate. Check your phone capabilities for specific Internet instructions. If your data usage exceeds what is allotted by your data plan, you could be subject to additional fees by your carrier. Please contact your mobile service provider with any questions regarding your bill.

2. WINNER NOTIFICATION: Winner will be notified within one (1) month of the last day of the Sweepstakes, via e-mail, and/or at Sponsor's discretion, via phone or postal mail. In the event the Winner doesn't respond to Sponsor's notification or does not accept the prize within five (5) business days of notification, the prize will be deemed forfeited and an alternate Winner will be selected. In the event that any one or more potential Winner(s) fails to respond as stated above, declines the prize or fails to provide signed affidavits or releases, such Winner(s) will be deemed to forfeit the prize and Sponsor will select an alternate Winner(s) from the remaining eligible entrants. If any alternate(s) similarly fails to respond or declines the prize, Sponsor will use a reasonable number of attempts, in its discretion, to award the prize(s) to another alternate(s) but if it is unable to do so, the prize(s) will be finally forfeited and Sponsor shall have no further liability in connection with said Sweepstakes. List of Winners: For the names of the Winners, send a separate self-addressed, stamped envelope to Woman's Day July and August Sweepstakes Winners' List, Hearst Communications, Inc., 300 West 57th Street NY, NY 10019 within two (2) months from the Winner notification date as specified above.

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, Hollywood, FL Getaway Sweepstakes: Beginning 8/11/17 at 12:01 AM (ET) through 10/11/17 at 11:59 PM (ET) (the "Entry Period"), go to womansday.com/giveaways on a computer or wireless device and complete and submit the entry form pursuant to the onscreen instructions. Prizes & Approximate Retail Value: One (1) winner will receive one (1) four (4) day, three (3) night stay for winner and a guest at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL. The prize package includes three (3) nights accommodations in a double occupancy room ($1,050) and one (1) $150 gift card towards a meal at JWP Prime Steak and Seafood ($150); one (1) welcome beverage each for winner and guest in a refillable Blender Cup ($38); and one (1) Spa certificate to winner and guest for 50 minute Swedish Massage each ($340). Transportation not provided. Hotel accommodations are at Sponsor's discretion and subject to availability. Arrangements must be made at least 30 days prior to departure. Once scheduled, the itinerary cannot be altered and failure of Winner to follow such a schedule shall not obligate Sponsor in any way to provide the Winner with alternate arrangements. Winner will be solely responsible for all meals, incidental expenses, tips and gratuities, income and other taxes, ground transportation, and all other costs and expenses not otherwise specified herein. All travelers must possess valid travel documents. The travel companion of Winner must execute a Publicity/Liability Release prior to departure. Any difference between the stated ARV and the actual value of the prize will not be awarded in any form. Approx. retail value of prize package: $1,578; total ARV of all prize packages awarded: $1,578.