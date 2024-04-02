Marcos’ Rating Tumbles, With Big Fall in Duterte Stronghold
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s trust rating tumbled last month, with a notable decline in the southern Mindanao island, a stronghold for the clan of ex-leader Rodrigo Duterte who has had a public spat with the incumbent.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump Sues Truth Social Company Co-Founders to Zero Them Out
A Million Simulations, One Verdict for US Economy: Debt Danger Ahead
Trump Got His $175 Million Bond From a Billionaire Fan’s Company
Marcos’ overall trust rating fell to 57% in March from 73% in December, according to survey results from pollster Pulse Asia Research Inc. His trust rating plummeted from 70% in December to 38% in Mindanao, Duterte’s bailiwick.
Feud Between Clans Emerges as Risk to One of Asia’s Growth Stars
Marcos and ex-President Duterte — father of Vice President Sara Duterte — has had public disagreements over various issues in the past months, at one point trading accusations of drug use.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Cautionary Tale of Wirecutter and the Internet’s Favorite Wok
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.