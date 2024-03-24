March 23 election: Iberville Parish voters choose new school board member, council race goes to runoff

IBERVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Iberville Parish residents chose Yolanda Holmes, Democrat, as the new District G school board representative in complete but unofficial results on the Louisiana Secretary of State Office website.

The St. Gabriel council race will go to a runoff between Okedria Smith, Democrat, and Randall Johnson, Democrat. Smith had 35% of the vote while Johnson had 27% of the vote. Ronald Grace also drew 25% and Ralph Johnson had 13%.

When a single candidate doesn’t get the majority of votes, the top two candidates in a race moe to the runoff, according to the SOS website.

Across the state, voters cast ballots in the Presidential Preference Primary and municipal and local primary elections.

The Municipal General Election in Louisiana, which will determine local runoffs, will be held on Saturday, April 27.

