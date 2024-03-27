Marcello Gandini, era-defining car designer best known for his Lamborghini supercars – obituary

Marcello Gandini with the perfectly proportioned Lamborghini Miura, which had a star part in the opening scenes of the original The Italian Job film - Lamborghini

Marcello Gandini, who has died aged 85, was revered as the designer of numerous supercars, notably the Lamborghinis Miura and Countach, and the Lancia Stratos, but he was a design influence far beyond such exotica; through his work for mainstream motor manufacturers in the heyday of classic pencil-sketched car design, Gandini shaped an era.

His cars were innovative, creating brave new themes and forms, never derivative. His catalogue of designs included the bestselling Citroen BX, the Volkswagen Polo Mk 1, the Renault 5 Mk 2 (the 1990s “Supercinq”), and cars from Nissan, Toyota, Suzuki, Mitsubishi and Subaru.

Gandini’s design concept proposals for BMW, made via the Bertone design studio, resulted in the original and defining 5-series executive saloon of the 1970s, which still influences current BMW design hallmarks.

Gandini was a true industrial designer, never a car “stylist”. He was always focused on engineering, aerodynamics, and form working with function – not fashion. Through his 1990s Renault Magnum heavy-goods vehicle, Gandini created the face of the modern HGV.

The Lamborghini LP500, first prototype of the Countach sports car, designed by Marcello Gandini while at Bertone, 1972 - Hulton Archive

Like the visionary Ettore Bugatti, Gandini was not constrained by perceived wisdom. Many car designers regarded him as a true renaissance man; Gandini often cited Leonardo da Vinci as an influence. His rare abilities extended into architecture, furniture and two patented inventions for the production of composite carbon-fibre technology.

Reserved, precise, yet warm and humorous in private, the always exquisitely dressed Gandini was an enigmatic character, rarely seen at motor shows. He never sought attention and lacked the superstar ego of some of his famous peers. Yet he was without doubt one of the greatest designers in the history of the motor car.

The Lamborghini Countach, designed by Marcello Gandini

Marcello Gandini was born in Turin on 26 August 1938 into a well-to-do and long-established Piedmontese family. He spent the Second World War at his parents’ summer residence at Valli di Lanzo, only latterly returning to Turin to attend school.

His French grandmother had been a supporter of Claude Debussy and had introduced the composer to Italian society. Gandini’s father Marco became an orchestra conductor and urged his son to study the piano.

Instead, the teenage Gandini spent many hours with a Meccano set. He rebelled, refused to attend musical college and had little time for the constraints of a university education. He took part-time jobs, tuned up cars and began accepting interior design commissions, not least for a nightclub.

By the late 1950s, he had a portfolio of his own car design drawings. A keen amateur car and motorcycle competitor, in 1957 he had modified a friend’s car for hill-climbing and in 1959 he re-shaped the bodywork of another car to improve its aerodynamics. An intuitive designer who could think in 3D, he saw cars as sculptures, but also considered the hidden, under-the-skin engineering details.

Gandini secured his first job as junior design apprentice with Carrozzeria Marazzi in Milan – a small car design and construction company in the long-established “carrozzeria” or coachbuilder tradition.

The Lancia Stratos HF Zero, a concept car for the Lancia Stratos, pictured in 1970 - The Enthusiast Network

In 1963, aged 25, the newly married young designer then submitted his portfolio to the famous Bertone design house, but despite impressing the industrialist Nuccio Bertone, he was not offered employment. It later emerged that he was turned down in favour of the emerging car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, who was already employed by Bertone, and had designed models for Ferrari and Alfa Romeo. Upon Giugiaro’s departure in 1965, however, Bertone sought out Gandini and offered him the position of lead designer.

Gandini never looked back, not only creating dozens of car designs for Bertone’s clients, but also framing a “Stile” or style department at Bertone of international repute. Many famous car manufacturers commissioned Gandini’s ideas, but it was for Ferrucio Lamborghini, the millionaire tractor manufacturer, that Gandini created true supercars (and the occasional tractor).

The cars included the perfectly proportioned Miura (the car portrayed in the memorable opening scenes of the original The Italian Job film), the Espada, the Urraco, the Marzal, and the angular and the sharp-edged wedge form of the famous Countach, with its upward-opening doors. The 1990 Diablo was his last Lamborghini.

The Autobianchi Runabout concept car, a prototype designed by Gandini while at Bertone, which became the basis for the Fiat X1/9, unveiled at the Turin Motor Show in 1969

Gandini’s other designs included the Alfa Romeo Carabo, and Montreal; the Bugatti EB110 prototype; the Ferrari GT4; the Fiat Dino Coupé; the Fiat X1/9; the Lancia Stratos; and the Maserati Khamsin, and Quattroporte. More prosaically, Gandini created the Reliant/Otosan Anadol FW11 for the Turkish car market.

Leaving Bertone in 1980, Gandini went freelance and would work exclusively for Renault for five years. Latterly he designed a car for India’s Tata Motors, drew another Maserati, and penned the Cizetta V16.

Gandini had adored the technicality and shape of the original 1950s Citroën DS, and seized upon the chance to design the BX for the French Marque, and then the XM, which the critic Jonathan Meades described as the “last Gothic Citroën”.

A private pilot and glider pilot, Gandini designed the Heli-Sport CH-7 helicopter. He also designed motorcycles, including the 1968 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport and the 1983 Fantic Sprinter moped.

His last car designs emerged as the Stola S81 and S86.

A Lamborghini Miura on display at an exhibition dedicated to Gandini's designs last year at the Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile in Turin - Stefano Guidi/LightRocket via Getty Images

Despite his global fame, Gandini refused many interview requests from the media. However, a desire to set the record straight over the Miura’s design provenance (which had been the subject of some erroneous claims and resultant lawyers letters) eventually led Gandini to collaborate with the author Gautam Sen on an authorised biography and catalogue raisonné two-volume set entitled Marcello Gandini: Maestro of Design, published in 2016. Sen’s book was not only a superb record of Gandini’s output, but became a collector’s item in its own right.

In 2015, Gandini was awarded a lifetime achievement award by Car Design News and in 2019 the Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile celebrated his career with an exhibition entitled Marcello Gandini: Genio Nacosto (“hidden genius”).

Gandini restored a 17th-century colonnaded hillside villa at Almese near Turin where he ran his studio with his wife and enjoyed rural life, walking his four German Shepherd dogs and riding horses.

He is survived by his wife Claudia, and their son and daughter.

Marcello Gandini, born August 26 1938, died March 13 2024

