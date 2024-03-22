Maple Queen Scholarship Pageant set for April 6

MEYERSDALE ― Nine young women from Somerset County will compete April 6 for the title of Queen Maple LXXVII.

There are 10 maple princesses who will vie for the title of Queen Maple LXXVII during the 77th scholarship pageant at 7 p.m. April 6, at Meyersdale Area High School. They are from left, front: Alana Kreger, Somerset; Kyley Emerick, Meyersdale; Queen Maple LXXVI Laura Boyce of Meyersdale; Brooke Snyder, Rockwood; and Zya Belardi, Somerset. In back: Maci Moore, Meyersdale; Samantha Hayman, Berlin; Gracie Paulman, Meyersdale; Laurel Daniels, Meyersdale; and Sydney Grosholtz, Somerset.

The 77th Maple Queen Scholarship Pageant starts at 7 p.m. at Meyersdale Area High School auditorium. These high school senior girls have the chance to compete for various cash or scholarship awards.

The newly selected queen will receive $3,850. The first maid of honor will receive $1,350 and the second maid of honor, $750. Ella Holly will be the Master of Ceremonies. Ian Dively will be the accompanist.

The maple queen is the official ambassador of the Pennsylvania Maple Festival and the Somerset County maple industry. Since 1947, more than 1,000 young women have competed in the pageant and more than $300,000 in scholarship awards and savings bonds have been awarded by the Pennsylvania Maple Festival.

The maple queen's duties include reigning over the 77th annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival April 20-21 and April 24-28 in Meyersdale. She also will make appearances during the year, which includes attending community events and festivals.

More: Tree tapping officially kicks off maple season in Somerset County

New at this year's contest will be a community essay award, commemorating Meyersdale's Sesquicentennial. Also the Pennsylvania Maple Festival board of directors will announce the 2024 class of honorary directors. The Maple City Players will be doing a short performance of scenes from the maple festival's historical pageant, "Legend of the Magic Water," which is celebrating its 50th year of performances in 2024.

Tickets for the 77th Maple Queen Scholarship Pageant are available at the maple festival office, 814-634-0213.

More: Area high school teens to compete for 77th maple queen title April 6

2024 contestants

Gracie PaulmanGracie Paulman, a senior at Meyersdale Area High School. She is the daughter of Michael and Brandy Paulman. In school Paulman is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, Future Business Leaders of America, Family & Consumer Science Club, and the school musical. She is listed on the honor roll, received an academic letter and Outstanding Chemistry Award. She was elected the Senior Class president, Lions Club Girl of the Month, student school board representative alternate and student ambassador.

Paulman's hobbies and interests include music, dancing, singing, reading and fashion. Her future plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh to obtain a degree in pharmacy.

For the talent portion of the contest, she will be performing a tap dance routine.

Sydney GrosholzSydney Grosholz is a senior at Somerset Area High School. She is the daughter of Scott and Carlye Grosholz. She participates in Forensics, speech and debate teams, English Club, girls varsity tennis, Youth & Government, Scholastic Quiz Team, Art Club, Creative Writing Club, school newspaper, French Club, choral ensemble and the school musicals.

She is a member of the French Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and was named to the highest honor roll, Lions Club Student of the Month, tennis team captain and District 5 Champions. She is a STEM Ambassador for the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania. Her hobbies and interests include: drawing, animating, reading, creative writing, singing, acting, and taking her puppy to the dog park. After high school, Grosholz plans to attend a four-year university to obtain a bachelor’s degree in animation.

For the talent portion, she will be performing a monologue.

Zya BelardiZya Belardi is a senior at Somerset Area High School and is the daughter of Mike and Hayley Belardi. She is the varsity cheerleading captain, Interact Club treasurer, a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions, student council, Health & Science Club, musical and the choral ensemble. She was selected as Rotary Student of the Month, Spirit of Outstanding Young Woman Award recipient, and listed on high and highest honors all her years of high school.

Belardi enjoys singing, acting/performing, cheerleading, hanging out with friends and family, volunteering and working. After high school, she plans to attend a university and obtain a Master’s Degree of Physician Assistant Science and work in the field of medicine.

For the talent portion, she will be doing a vocal performance.

Laurel DanielsLaurel Daniels is a senior at Meyersdale Area High School. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Tonya Daniels. She is student council president, National Honor Society president, Raider Review school newspaper vice president and sports editor, Science Club treasurer, student council school board representative, SADD Club vice president, No Place For Hate Club, and Senior Class secretary. She participates in varsity basketball and softball, marching band senior drum major, concert and jazz bands, chorus and the school musical.

Daniels was named Girl of the Year, Outstanding Young Woman first runner up for Somerset County, Soroptimist Award, First Team All County in softball in 2021 and 2023, Second Team All State in softball in 2023, WestPAC Select Team in softball in 2023, and attended district band in 2023. Her hobbies and interests include: dancing, thrifting, spending time with family and playing with her dog. After high school, Daniels plans to attend St. Vincent College for a degree in elementary education with a minor in psychology.

For the talent, she will be doing a musical theater performance.

More: Tree-tapping ceremony set for Saturday at Hillegas Sugar Camp

Brooke SnyderBrooke Snyder is a senior at Rockwood Area High School and is the daughter of Sam and Lenie Snyder. She is a member of the National Honor Society, volleyball and softball, student council, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Future Business Leaders of America, senior committee and Future Farmers of America. She was named the Student of the Year in 2021-22, high honors, All County Softball in 2021-2022, All County Volleyball in 2022-2023, PumpkinFest Queen in 2022-23, and WestPAC Vollyball in 2022-23.

Snyder enjoys reading, cooking/baking, exercising, shopping, volunteering, traveling, puppy training and spending time with family and friends. After high school, she plans to attend a community college for business/marketing. She will then transfer to the University of Pittsburgh to complete her degree. Eventually, she would like to become an event planner specializing in weddings.

For her talent, Snyder will be performing a vocal solo.

Samantha HaymanSamantha Hayman is a senior at Berlin Brothersvalley High School and is the daughter of Jonathan and Holly Hayman. She is involved in National Honor Society, student council, varsity cheerleader, varsity rifle team, high school musical, chorus, morning announcer, Leo Club and the Friends of Rachel Club. She was named the Alternate Somerset County Fair Queen in 2023, PA Youth Leadership Delegate for Rural Electric in 2023, 4H Diamond Clover recipient, Somerset County Fair Senior Supreme Showman Champion and Outstanding Somerset County 4H Member.

Hayman enjoys showing/raising livestock, dancing, archery, cheerleading and 4H activities. After high school, she plans to attend college to earn a RN/BSN degree, then attend graduate school to become a certified nurse anesthetist.

For her talent, she will be doing a musical theater tap dance routine.

Maci MooreMaci Moore is a senior at Meyersdale Area High School and is the daughter of Steven Moore and Taryn Hutchinson. She is the Home Ec Club secretary, National Honor Society secretary, year book co-editor, member of Future Business Leaders of America, and she plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She was named Lions Club Student of the Month, is in the All “A” Average Club and received academic honors.

Moore enjoys dancing, church, watching college basketball and spending time with family and friends. After high school, Moore plans to attend a university to pursue a RNBSN in pediatric nursing.

For the talent portion of the contest, she will be performing a lyrical dance routine.

More: Somerset County residents place at annual PA Farm Show

Kyley EmerickKyley Emerick is a senior at Meyersdale Area High School and is the daughter of Matt and Joey Emerick. She is in the marching, concert and jazz band, Science Club, Raider Review co-editor, student council and rifle team. Emerick is a member of the National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, ACM Honors Program, VFW Voice of Democracy state finalist, Lions Club Student of the Month, academic and rifle team letterman, listed on honor roll and the ACM dean’s list.

She enjoys hunting, sewing, volunteering, attending festivals, playing saxophone, self-care, mindfulness and meditation. After high school, Emerick plans to attend Frostburg State University majoring in health sciences with a minor in psychology. She would like to attend medical school and pursue a career in pediatric psychiatry.For the talent portion, she will be performing a clogging routine.

Alana KregerAlana Kreger is a senior at Somerset Area High School and is the daughter of Brian and Kristy Kreger. She was involved in cheerleading, chorus, Interact Club, and is the Students Against Destructive Decisions vice president. Kreger is an Outstanding Young Woman finalist, listed on high honors, Interact Club “Service Above Self” Award, Rotary Club Student of the Month for February, and a Skills USA competitor.

She enjoys competitive dancing and volunteering for several organizations and causes. After high school, she plans to attend college for a business management degree with a minor in social media marketing. This is to complement the cosmetology license that she will obtain through Somerset County Vocational Technical School.

For her talent, Kreger will be performing a tap dance routine.

Madolin Edwards can be reached at medwards@dailyamerican.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Queen Maple 77 to be selected at annual scholarship pageant April 6