Many questions remain about 2 Clovis murders, missing baby

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are dead, a child is wounded, and a baby is missing after an incident on Friday. Authorities held a press conference on Sunday to address the situation.

On Friday, New Mexico State Police (NMSP) issued an Amber alert for 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres. Officials sent out the alert after the Clovis Police Department found the girl’s mom, and another woman, dead at Ned Houk Park. The deceased victims were identified as 23-year-old Samantha Cisernos and 23-year-old Taryn Allen. There was also a wounded 5-year-old at the scene. They believe the baby should have been with her mother.

During a press conference on Sunday, officials didn’t have too many extra details to supply. They mentioned the 5-year-old was still receiving medical treatment. They also mentioned surveillance footage showed the victims stopping for food before going to Dollar Tree. A witness nearby stated they heard gunshots that day, but they didn’t immediately report it.

The FBI and Clovis Police Department are asking the public to come forward with any tips and leads. They said no information is “too small” or “insignificant.”

Officials also said the fathers of the children have been working and cooperating with law enforcement.

If you have any information on this case, call 575-763-9472.

