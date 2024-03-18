How many hours of daylight occur on first day of spring? Spring 2024 begins soon

If the last week's stormy weather didn't make it obvious, and the fact that trees and flowers are blooming everywhere you look, spring is right around the corner for Oklahomans.

The spring equinox is Tuesday. Here's what we know.

Last day of winter 2024

The last day of winter is Monday, March 18, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

What is the first day of spring 2024? When is the spring equinox?

The first day of spring is Tuesday, March 19, 2024. It occurs the day of the March equinox, which is set to occur at 11:06 p.m. that night.

How many hours of daylight occur on the first day of spring?

Oklahoma City has finally passed the threshold of experiencing more daylight than darkness each day, and that will only increase until the summer solstice in June.

On the Spring Equinox, March 19, 2024, Oklahoma City will see 12 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.

You can check the amount of daylight expected for any day of the year using the Old Farmer's Almanac sunrise and sunset tool.

What is the spring equinox?

It's time for the vernal equinox, when sunrise and sunset are about 12 hours apart worldwide.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere (also called the March equinox or vernal equinox across the globe) is when the sun crosses the celestial equator, going from south to north.

The "celestial" equator is an imaginary line in the sky above the Earth's equator.

What does equinox mean?

The word equinox comes from the Latin words for "equal night" — aequus (equal) and nox (night).

During the equinox, the amount of daylight experienced will be nearly equal across the globe, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

2024 spring equinox rituals, traditions

According to We'Moon, the spring equinox is a chance for new beginnings and balance in one's life. There are plenty of spring equinox rituals and traditions to consider.

Plant seeds or garden

Wake up for sunrise

Create an altar dedicated to intentions and goals for the season

Have a bonfire

Do some spring cleaning

Go outside and enjoy nature

Brainstorm new goals and projects

Spiritual meaning of spring equinox 2024

The spring equinox and the start of the spring season celebrate an awakening and rebirth of the Earth, as well as growth. It's a joyful time as the planet shifts from the dark months to warmer, lighter days, according to The Seasonal Soul. It also recognizes balance and new beginnings.

"This equinox is the representation of new life and light, new beginnings, path, and seeds," according to The Wellbeing Consultants. "It will be the time of new beginnings, renewal, and growth. We can say that this equinox is definitely the best period of the year, in order to focus on some new projects, or get rid of something which doesn’t serve us anymore, and to find the balance we need in life."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When is the first day of spring 2024? What is the spring equinox?