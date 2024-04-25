How many Arthur Treacher's are left? Are more coming to Northeast Ohio? What we know so far

Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips in Cuyahoga Falls recently changed hands from longtime owner Ben Vittoria, who retired earlier this month, to developer George Simon. Simon bought the only other free-standing Arthur Treacher's restaurant in the country from Vittoria when he closed the Cleveland area location in 2021. After being so impressed with the loyal customer following, Simon decided to reopen the Garfield Heights restaurant in February 2023.

With just two Arthur Treacher's restaurants left in the country, and both being located in Northeast Ohio and now both owned by Simon, is there hope for more locations to start opening in the area?

Here's what Simon had to say.

More Arthur Treacher's locations coming to Northeast Ohio?

As he continues to revive the Arthur Treacher's brand, Simon also expects to announce within 90 days his third free-standing Arthur Treacher's location in Northeast Ohio.

Simon did say he’s negotiating locations in the Canton area and on the east side of Cleveland. Whichever one comes through first will be announced in 30 to 90 days, but he’s expecting to do both locations.

"You have to have three, four, five locations to bring in enough revenue so you can have the operations director help you grow your brand," Simon said.

TruFoods holds the franchise rights for Arthur Treacher's in Ohio and beyond. The Arthur Treacher's chain was founded in Columbus in 1969.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: How many Arthur Treacher's are in US? Ohio has the only 2 stand-alones