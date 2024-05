MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Saturday is the opening day for the 18th Season of the Manteo Downtown Market.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in George Washington Creef Park, vendors will be out with food, produce and businesses. Harbor Towns Cruises are expected to join later to share information regarding their project, followed by a ribbon-cutting.

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.