Mansfield Memorial Homes planning major energy efficiency project

COLUMBUS — Mansfield Memorial Homes has been awarded a $1.35 million grant to update the building’s HVAC, HVAC controls, install energy-efficient lighting and install a solar system. The grant is one of four totaling $3.1 million awarded to organizations in three counties to support localized efforts to improve energy efficiency.

The funding comes from the Advanced Energy Fund, which allocates a total of $8.5 million to help businesses, nonprofits, municipalities, educational institutions and more complete energy efficiency projects designed to reduce costs, better the environment and improve the lives of people in Ohio’s communities. It's to be used for energy efficiency retrofits, insulation, LED lighting, HVAC upgrades, high-efficiency boilers, chillers and burners, weather sealing, windows and doors, and more.

All projects selected for funding must show a reduction of at least 15% in utility energy usage, ensuring a tangible and measurable impact on energy efficiency in their communities.

Mansfield Memorial Homes provides comprehensive short- and long-term care, as well as housing for senior citizens. The project is expected to yield annual utility savings of 25%.

Others awarded grants were: 9410 Hough Inc. (Cuyahoga County); The Olympia Foundation (Cuyahoga County); and the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority.

