Manitowoc conservationists release Coho Salmon into Lake Michigan to fight an invasive species

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Families and wildlife enthusiasts gathered in Manitowoc to see salmon released into the wild.

At the Lincoln Park Zoo, more than 11,500 Coho Salmon were raised over the last year to kill an invasive species of fish threatening the Great Lakes called Alewives. During the summer months, those fish often wash up on the shores of Lake Michigan.

The Wisconsin DNR collects the salmon eggs, hatches them, and brings them to the zoo when they are about 6 months old. From there, the Northeastern Wisconsin Great Lake Sports Fisherman Club raises them for a year. Over the last 50 years, the club has released more than 1 million Coho salmon into the Manitowoc River.

Marty Gregory with the club says, “In the wild, 1-2% [of Coho Salmon] would survive to spawn. By raising them here for a year, it’s probably 25-30% that will survive, which gives them a huge advantage.”

Families gathered to watch the collection and release, including Todd Schroeder and his grandchildren.

“[My grandchildren] already like to fish, and I think as a grandparent, I have not only an opportunity but a responsibility to teach them conservationism. I’m an avid hunter, fisher, and conservationist, and I think that’s something very important to pass down to the next generations,” Schroeder says.

Members of the fishing club also say King Salmon may be more fun to catch, but Cohos tend to taste better.

The zoo will receive its next school of Cohos in early June. Once they arrive, anyone visiting the zoo can see the salmon and learn more about them.

