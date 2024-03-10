Manhunt underway in Athens for 2 suspects in killing of 3-year-old boy

A Hallmark Estates resident took this photo of a tree that fell Saturday on the house where a child was killed.

Athens-Clarke police are searching for two suspects in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy, who was killed Friday afternoon while he sat on a sofa watching television.

Police announced late Saturday they are searching for Jayden Brown, 16, and Dakious Echols, 18, both of Athens.

Late Friday, police arrested Julian Cubillos, 17, of Lawrenceville on charges of murder, four counts of aggravated assault and violating the state’s street gang law. Brown and Echols are wanted on similar charges.

To assist with their capture, police reported that Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to their location and arrests. Also, anonymous tips can be made at 706-705-4775.

The teenagers are all charged in the death of Kyron Zarco-Smith, who died of a bullet wound to his chest. Police said the shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. Friday at Hallmark Mobile Home Park off Spring Valley Road in east Athens.

The child’s 9-year-old brother was also wounded with a bullet, but police said the injury is not life-threatening.

Police Lt. Jody Thompson said the shooting that occurred outside the child’s home appears to be a gang-related dispute.

At least seven bullets riddled the front of the home during the shooting, but police have not commented on whom they believe was the actual target of the shooting spree.

In a tragic series of events, a large oak tree fell on the victims’ home Saturday morning, heavily damaging the roof. A neighbor said that fortunately the child’s mother was not home when the tree fell.

Athens-Clarke Police Chief Jerry Saulters also released a statement following the violence.

“I am sickened by this heinous crime and my heart aches for the grieving family, friends and loved ones who are suffering such a tragic loss,” he said, adding that the department is utilizing its “full strength and resources to bring the killers to justice.”

Police also asked that anyone with information regarding this investigation to reach out to Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or paul.johnson@accgov.com.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Manhunt underway in Athens for 2 murders suspects in slaying of child