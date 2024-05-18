Manhole overflow spilled wastewater into Hawaii Kai Marina

May 18—1/1

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021

The state Health Department sent an advisory today warning the public to stay out of waters at Kuapa Pond — known to many as Hawaii Kai Marina — due to a wastewater discharge.

The department's alert says an estimated 36,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged from a manhole overflow at 580 Lunalilo Home Road.

The department says the spill has since been stopped, but did not provide details on exactly when the discharge started or when it was stopped.

A private company, Hawaii American Water Co., owns the collection and treatment system for the spill that occurred.

The waters covered by the advisory stretch from the waters by Mariner's Cove Bay Club down past the marinas at Hawaii Kai Town Center and Koko Marina Center shopping centers, and empty out into Maunalua Bay.

