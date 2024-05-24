Manhattan plans to fill mayor seat after former mayor arrested for DUI

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is making plans to replace its former mayor, after he drove through a liquor store and was later arrested for a DUI.

Manhattan city commissioners will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 to consider nominations to fill the vacant seat of former Manhattan Mayor Winfried “Wynn” Butler, according to a city newsletter. At the commission meeting on May 21, the commissioners decided they each would appoint at least one person to fill the seat, per City Code, Section 2-16.

To be eligible to fill the vacancy, an individual must meet requirements outlined in the city code and serve the remainder of Butler’s unexpired term. According to the newsletter, Butler’s term is set to expire on Jan. 6, 2026. The nominations will be considered at an upcoming commission meeting, and a new commissioner will immediately take office once appointed and sworn in.

This comes after Butler was arrested earlier this month for a DUI after he drive into a liquor store. On Tuesday, May 21, Manhattan municipal courts told 27 News Butler pled not guilty to the DUI charge.

On May 9, Butler resigned from his position as city commissioner, and his other roles from the numerous boards he was appointed to as commissioner, including the Riley County Law Board.

