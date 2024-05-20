Manhattan BP Mark Levine talks NYC residential parking permits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine discussed the possibility of New Yorkers getting residential parking permits.

The program would be available in the five boroughs but each community can opt into the program, Levine said on the PIX11 News Morning Show Monday.

The borough president also talked about an affordable housing proposal, the fallout over the NYPD’s response to the protests, the recent uptick in school violence and the use of metal detectors, and the fight over banning transgender girls in school sports in New York City.

Watch the full interview in the video player.

