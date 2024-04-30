Mandatory evacuations ordered along Trinity River in Texas due to flooding

TechCrunch

Airbnb's summer release is usually a grand affair with tons of updates for guests and a few for hosts. This time, however, the company is introducing just a few updates for group booking along with a new category called "Icons," which are experiences hosted by celebrated names in music, film, TV and sports. Group booking features, which are probably the only update that will reach all users, allow people to create shared wishlists, and there are trip invitations for the group with details of the property.