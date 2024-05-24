This Manatee County park is getting brand-new pickleball courts, officials say

Manatee County is in the process of installing new pickleball courts at Lakewood Ranch Park.

The concrete courts will be replaced with asphalt. The county will also add a hitting wall for players to warm up and a shade cover for players that are waiting for an open court.

In a social media post earlier this week, county officials shared a construction progress picture that showed the concrete courts have been torn up to make way for the new asphalt courts.

The new pickleball courts at Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., are expected to open to the public this fall.

The demand for pickleball courts in Manatee County has been high as more people begin to play the popular, low-impact sport.

Other improvements are also coming to the park. County officials plan to renovate the softball and baseball fields and install new fences and LED lighting throughout the park.

Work on the park is expected to be finalized by next summer, a spokesperson said.

Construction of new pickleball courts is underway next to the basketball courts at Lakewood Ranch Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Construction of new pickleball courts is underway at Lakewood Ranch Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024.