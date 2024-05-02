Man, woman stab each other during argument in lower Manhattan

A man and woman stabbed each other during an argument in the Financial District Thursday.

The couple got into a fight in what neighbors claim is an illegal basement dwelling shared among several people just after 2:20 p.m. on Pearl St. near Pine St.

As the fracas escalated, both the man and woman were stabbed, cops said.

“They brought the guy out on a stretcher,” said witness Kelvin Francisco. “It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this before around here.”

The man and woman were both taken to Bellevue Hospital where they will survive their injuries.

A business owner on the block said the shared basement is separated into rooms with sheetrock.

“It’s an illegally subleased basement room and they were living there,” said the man, who asked not to be named.

Police investigating the stabbing found a knife at the scene, police sources said. Charges against the couple were not immediately filed.