Man and woman sought in knifepoint robbery at Hesperia beauty shop

A man and a woman fled with cash following a knifepoint robbery at a Hesperia beauty supply shop on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident took place about 2:25 p.m. at Sally’s Beauty Supply, 12717 Main St., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A man entered the store and approached the counter, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

Investigators sought a man and woman in connection with a knifepoint robbery at Sally's Beauty Supply, 12717 Main Street in Hesperia, on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

“When the cashier came from behind the counter, the male subject brandished a large knife, held it toward the cashier, and demanded money from the cash register,” the statement said.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber ran from the store and got into a silver, 2006-2008 Chrysler 300 with the getaway driver waiting at the wheel, officials said.

Investigators sought a man and woman in connection with a knifepoint robbery at Sally's Beauty Supply, 12717 Main Street in Hesperia, on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The car had a black rear bumper, possibly a black hood and stock alloy wheels, as well as a partial license plate number of 5RM.

Investigators described the robber as a Latino man in his 40s, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall. No description of the woman who drove the getaway car was available.

Investigators sought a man and woman in connection with a knifepoint robbery at Sally's Beauty Supply, 12717 Main Street in Hesperia, on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Anyone with information can reach the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 2 sought in knifepoint robbery at Hesperia beauty store