Man wanted in the stabbing of his cousin in Davenport is arrested in Virginia

A man wanted by Davenport police in the stabbing of a family member on April 11 has been arrested in Norfolk, Virginia.

Last week, Davenport police said Douglas Kidd, 47, stabbed his cousin more than 15 times and fled the scene. The victim was stabbed in the back, chest, face and arms. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of attempted first-degree murder. Police said Kidd and the victim lived in the same house.

Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker said in a news release that the Norfolk police fugitive task force spotted Kidd's car on Tuesday and made a traffic stop. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim of the stabbing, whom police did not identify, citing Marsy's Law, underwent surgery at a local hospital. She remained hospitalized Tuesday, police said.

"We are thankful for our law enforcement partners in Norfolk, Virginia, who worked diligently to help us take this violent individual off the streets," Parker said in the release. "We continue to pray for the victim and her recovery."

