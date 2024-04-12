Davenport Police seek suspect wanted in Thursday stabbing of woman

The Davenport Police Department is seeking help from the public in finding a man suspected in the attempted murder of his cousin.

Officers responded Thursday about 1 p.m. to a residence in the Highland Meadows neighborhood regarding a report of a stabbing, the agency said. The investigation revealed that Douglas Kidd, 47, stabbed his cousin more than 15 times and then fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, the department said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she underwent surgery and was listed in stable but critical condition Friday morning, Police Chief Steve Parker said. The woman was stabbed in the back, chest, face and arms, and then fled to a neighbor’s house, he said.

Davenport police say they are looking for Douglas Price Kidd in relation to a stabbing Thursday night.

The agency withheld the victim’s name, citing a state constitutional amendment known as Marsy's Law.

“It’s only a miracle that this lady’s alive,” Parker said at a news conference.

The victim and her husband had lived with Kidd for about a year, Police Chief Steve Parker said. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kidd on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Officers have recovered a knife that Parker said is thought to be the weapon used in the attack.

Kidd is known to drive a black Chrysler 300, Parker said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or Kidd's whereabouts is urged to contact the Davenport Police Department at 863-419-3307 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-TIPS (8477). Anyone who provides a tip to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and is eligible for a reward if their information leads to Kidd's arrest.

