Man wanted on multiple charges in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Gates County man is wanted for multiple charges to include trafficking in stolen identities, communicating threats, violation of a domestic protective order and domestic criminal trespass.

Patrick Anthony Burke (Photo – Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office said it is actively searching for Patrick Anthony Burke, who is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on where Burke is or information that will lead to his arrest can contact the Gates County Sheriff’s Office at 252-357-0210.

